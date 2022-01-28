Union Square Park Capital Management LLC Buys 148,808 Shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Union Square Park Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 148,808 shares during the period. Cantaloupe makes up 2.7% of Union Square Park Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC owned about 1.02% of Cantaloupe worth $7,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,618,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,391,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $571,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cantaloupe stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.26. The stock had a trading volume of 373 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,233. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $515.23 million, a P/E ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.24 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cantaloupe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

In related news, Director Hudson Executive Capital Lp purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $159,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. Feeney purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.42 per share, with a total value of $48,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 56,554 shares of company stock worth $463,065. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

