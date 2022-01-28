uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Sells $42,545.76 in Stock

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Director Robert Gut sold 2,348 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $42,545.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QURE traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.98. 511,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,439. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.71 million, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a return on equity of 75.59% and a net margin of 64.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QURE shares. William Blair started coverage on uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 155,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

