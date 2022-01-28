United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 41,293 shares during the period. United Airlines comprises about 1.2% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 76,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 62,147 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in United Airlines by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,463,000 after acquiring an additional 232,752 shares in the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP increased its holdings in United Airlines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 643,731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in United Airlines by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,145,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $530,531,000 after acquiring an additional 291,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL opened at $40.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $63.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($1.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.51. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($7.00) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 140.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

United Airlines Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

