United Co.s (TSE:UNC) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$107.00 and last traded at C$107.00. Approximately 1,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 1,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$107.84.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$110.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$110.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. United Co.s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.16%.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

