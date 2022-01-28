United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 169,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
UTME stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.
About United Time Technology
