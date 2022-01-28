United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) Short Interest Update

United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:UTME) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the December 31st total of 169,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

UTME stock opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $5.06. United Time Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

United Time Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company also provides electronics manufacturing services, including original equipment manufacturer and original design manufacturer services. It sells its products under the UTime and Do brand names in South America, South Asia, Southeast Asia, and Africa.

