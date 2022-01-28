Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Shares Sold by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) by 10.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 789,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,760 shares during the quarter. Unity Software accounts for approximately 1.9% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC owned about 0.28% of Unity Software worth $99,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of U. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the third quarter worth $53,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 164.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 329,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,551,000 after purchasing an additional 204,753 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $419,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Unity Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Unity Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $129.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Unity Software from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.00.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.83, for a total transaction of $838,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,793,010 shares of company stock worth $310,026,177 over the last quarter. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of U opened at $93.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a PE ratio of -57.74 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.76. Unity Software Inc. has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $210.00.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $286.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.