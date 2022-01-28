Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.
Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.
Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $129.76. 26,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.
Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
