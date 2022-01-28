Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $12.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.6%.

Shares of UHS stock traded up $3.27 on Friday, hitting $129.76. 26,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,388. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on UHS. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.83.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

