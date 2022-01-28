Universe Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:UPC) Trading 2.2% Higher

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC (NYSE:UPC) shares traded up 2.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.46 and last traded at $1.41. 8,441 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 33,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.38.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universe Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $662,000. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universe Pharmaceuticals INC, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of traditional Chinese medicine derivative products in China. It offers products for the treatment and relief for common chronic health conditions in the elderly for the physical wellness and longevity; and cold and flu medications.

