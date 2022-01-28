UnlimitedIP Hits Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 28th. One UnlimitedIP coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $1.41 million and $14,808.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP is a coin. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,985,525 coins. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a new smart trading platform. It uses influential blockchain technology like any other dispersed ledgers. Moreover, traceability is essential to the company. Safety to make it fiddle proof is also essential. There are also hash algorithms and timestamp asymmetric encryption protocols. The UIP Token is designed for basic services and transactions on the currency platform. Each of the UIP tokens has its IP and cannot be used in a universal manner. So, what is the token actually good for? It’s designed to be used for many different purposes. This includes when someone is using it for recreational copyright transactions. “

UnlimitedIP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

