urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) Rating Reiterated by Small Cap Consu

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Small Cap Consu in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

urban-gro stock opened at $9.07 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $162.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 million and a P/E ratio of -27.48.

In other news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $208,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of urban-gro by 382.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in urban-gro by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in urban-gro during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of urban-gro in the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

