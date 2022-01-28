Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Acquired by Capital Fund Management S.A.

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 30.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 292,131 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,025 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.30% of Urban Outfitters worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URBN. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Urban Outfitters by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of URBN opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.73. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $42.10.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on URBN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $53.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.36.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 1,100 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $38,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the operation of a general consumer product retail and wholesale business selling to customers through various channels including retail locations, websites, catalogs and mobile applications. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and Subscription.

