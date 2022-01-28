Urbana (TSE:URB) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 17,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 8,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.13. The stock has a market cap of C$33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.53.

Urbana (TSE:URB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$14.15 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Urbana’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.77%. Urbana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.64%.

About Urbana (TSE:URB)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

