US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,615 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,997,000 after acquiring an additional 397,255 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,850,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,472,000 after acquiring an additional 637,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,489,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,726,000 after acquiring an additional 62,894 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,297,000 after acquiring an additional 31,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 2.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,367,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,830,000 after acquiring an additional 67,483 shares during the last quarter. 71.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $61.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.71 and its 200-day moving average is $61.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.72 and a 52 week high of $70.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $738.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.