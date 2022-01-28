US Bancorp DE Acquires 2,655 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AER. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in AerCap during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.15. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $37.70 and a one year high of $71.38.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AerCap from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.88.

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

