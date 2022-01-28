US Bancorp DE Buys 1,444 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 88.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 47.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.88. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.86 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $318,528.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

