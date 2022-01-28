US Bancorp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,974 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.09% of PRA Group worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in PRA Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 12,661 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 13,274 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

PRA Group stock opened at $45.42 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.78 and a 12-month high of $51.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.27.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. PRA Group’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PRA Group news, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $72,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

