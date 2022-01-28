US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,228 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $221,000.

FTSM stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.76 and a fifty-two week high of $60.06.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

