US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) by 3,959.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,961 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 32,149 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in UiPath were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter worth $70,847,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $1,021,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Greenspring Associates LLC acquired a new position in UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth $125,139,000. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATH opened at $32.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.08. UiPath Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The healthcare company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $220.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.23 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UiPath Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UiPath news, insider Brad Brubaker sold 2,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $126,362.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $4,502,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 616,060 shares of company stock worth $30,091,295 over the last 90 days.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of UiPath from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UiPath in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

