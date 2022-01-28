US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,349 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.06% of Werner Enterprises worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 48,672.8% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 890,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,405,000 after buying an additional 888,279 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 175,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,769,000 after buying an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Werner Enterprises by 7.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 31.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.58 per share, for a total transaction of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WERN stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.91 and a 1 year high of $49.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.89.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.16). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Werner Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

Werner Enterprises announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to buyback 6,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WERN shares. Bank of America lowered Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

