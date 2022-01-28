US Bancorp DE Has $1.77 Million Stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

BATS:IGV opened at $329.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $386.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.24. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

