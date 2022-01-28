US Bancorp DE Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $195,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HGV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of HGV opened at $46.03 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -51.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The company had revenue of $928.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 346.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

