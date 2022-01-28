US Bancorp DE Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 80.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,191 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of CareDx worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in CareDx during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CareDx by 9.6% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in CareDx by 49.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CareDx during the third quarter valued at about $233,000.

Shares of CDNA opened at $36.85 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.29 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.01.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CDNA. Raymond James cut their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered CareDx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price objective on shares of CareDx in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

In related news, CFO Ankur Dhingra acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.34 per share, with a total value of $211,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,219 shares of company stock worth $1,491,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

