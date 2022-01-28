US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,956 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zynga in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZNGA. Morgan Stanley lowered Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised Zynga from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.86 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Zynga from $13.00 to $9.86 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zynga has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.06.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $8.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -95.89 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $704.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

