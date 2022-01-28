US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,854 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FMC by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in FMC by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in FMC by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in FMC by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FMC by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $108.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.88. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.74.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 26.39%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.83, for a total transaction of $106,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

