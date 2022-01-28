US Bancorp DE Purchases 8,635 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 35,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

ETR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $109.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.80. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,643 shares of company stock worth $1,155,787. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

