US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,679 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,896 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Chegg by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Chegg by 10.3% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Chegg by 74.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,956,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $677,273,000 after buying an additional 4,237,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Chegg by 6.2% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chegg alerts:

In related news, Director Ted Schlein bought 35,470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $1,012,313.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

CHGG stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.64, a current ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Chegg, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -402.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.36.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $171.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.