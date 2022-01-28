US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,158 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.07% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 218.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 12,854.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,985 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

PIPR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $148.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.07.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 17.66%.

In other news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

