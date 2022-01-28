US Bancorp DE Sells 24,728 Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,728 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Aegon were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 23.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,430,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 647,245 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 62,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,346,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aegon by 0.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 732,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aegon in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

AEG stock opened at $5.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Aegon has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Aegon will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Aegon from €5.10 ($5.80) to €5.00 ($5.68) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.88.

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

