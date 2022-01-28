US Bancorp DE Sells 25,000 Shares of Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.28% of Daseke worth $1,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 369.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 38,829 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 663.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 22,648 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 185,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 242.5% in the second quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 196,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 139,460 shares during the period. 36.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Daseke alerts:

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $10.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.09. Daseke, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.97 and a 52-week high of $10.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Daseke had a return on equity of 81.07% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Daseke, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.13.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.