US Bancorp DE Sells 2,596 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,691 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 567,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,448,000 after acquiring an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 71.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 31,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.58.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $51.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.03. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.77 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

