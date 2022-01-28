US Bancorp DE Sells 3,874 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in NCR were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NCR by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,612,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,554,000 after buying an additional 86,493 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in NCR by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in NCR by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in NCR by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 9,350 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total value of $498,461.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on NCR shares. Stephens started coverage on NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NCR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.50.

NCR stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.94 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.02. NCR Co. has a 52-week low of $33.09 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

