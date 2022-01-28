US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Longview Partners Guernsey LTD

Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lowered its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,735,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,744,073 shares during the period. US Foods makes up 2.1% of Longview Partners Guernsey LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD owned about 4.37% of US Foods worth $337,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 17.3% in the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,384,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,983,000 after purchasing an additional 647,430 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 127.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 265,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after purchasing an additional 148,890 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 3.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods in the second quarter valued at $11,960,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 7.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares during the period.

USFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of USFD stock traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.04. The stock had a trading volume of 24,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 227.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.72.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 9.52%. US Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

