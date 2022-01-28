USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) Trading Up 0.2%

USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.38 and last traded at $30.92. Approximately 22,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 15,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund (NYSEARCA:UMI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.42% of USCF Midstream Energy Income Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

