USDK Hits 24 Hour Volume of $135.43 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 28th. One USDK coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.58 million and $135.43 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, USDK has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About USDK

USDK launched on May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

Buying and Selling USDK

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

