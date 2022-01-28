V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $63.14

V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.14 and last traded at $63.47, with a volume of 26257 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.35.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VFC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on V.F. from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. V.F. had a return on equity of 31.08% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.31%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in V.F. by 49.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in V.F. by 9.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 87.0% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,781,842 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $146,183,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in V.F. by 27.5% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 26,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

