v.systems (VSYS) Reaches Market Cap of $31.25 Million

v.systems (CURRENCY:VSYS) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. v.systems has a market cap of $31.25 million and $2.06 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last day. One v.systems coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, v.systems has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar.

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,398,309,812 coins and its circulating supply is 2,474,701,348 coins. The official message board for v.systems is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire v.systems should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase v.systems using one of the exchanges listed above.

