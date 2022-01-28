VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.08

VAALCO Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EGY)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.08 and traded as high as $4.32. VAALCO Energy shares last traded at $4.13, with a volume of 328,173 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VAALCO Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $245.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 2.27.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $55.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.79 million. VAALCO Energy had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VAALCO Energy, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bradley Louis Radoff sold 600,000 shares of VAALCO Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $2,412,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 879,437 shares of company stock valued at $3,487,838. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. increased its holdings in shares of VAALCO Energy by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 3,026,881 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,939 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 877,934 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,581,000 after buying an additional 12,634 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 584,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 140,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 421,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 24,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VAALCO Energy by 62.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 320,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 122,823 shares during the last quarter. 38.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VAALCO Energy Company Profile (NYSE:EGY)

VAALCO Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Gabon and Equatorial Guinea. The Gabon Segment focuses on the Offshore Gabon-Etame Marin Permit operation. The Equatorial Guinea segment deals with the Equatorial Guinea-Block P operation.

