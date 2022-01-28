Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $81.98 on Friday. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.82. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -75.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.65. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 35,403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,733,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

