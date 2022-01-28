Validity Price Hits $3.62 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. In the last week, Validity has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Validity has a market cap of $16.24 million and $204,756.00 worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $3.62 or 0.00009754 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $178.49 or 0.00481365 BTC.

Validity Coin Profile

VAL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,496,931 coins and its circulating supply is 4,490,354 coins. The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.