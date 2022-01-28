Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Down to $52.51

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.51, but opened at $50.01. Value Line shares last traded at $53.65, with a volume of 539 shares.

The company has a market cap of $511.71 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.86.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 38.11% and a net margin of 66.21%. The company had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Value Line’s payout ratio is 31.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALU. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 18.0% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 148,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 22,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Value Line by 64.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Value Line by 4.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 7.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Value Line Company Profile (NASDAQ:VALU)

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

