VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Jan 28th, 2022

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 190,749 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $49.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

