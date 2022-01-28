VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 26,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 190,749 shares.The stock last traded at $49.57 and had previously closed at $49.86.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.40.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

