VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $36.88

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.88 and last traded at $36.94, with a volume of 115759 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

