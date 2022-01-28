VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of VanEck Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:RTH) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $176.99 and last traded at $174.25. 9,022 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $173.91.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.36.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.