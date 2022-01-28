VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMH)’s share price dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $255.94 and last traded at $256.69. Approximately 11,044,225 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 7,917,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $300.65 and its 200 day moving average is $279.67.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.