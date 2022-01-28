VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sees Large Volume Increase

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 505,232 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 9,133,740 shares.The stock last traded at $23.21 and had previously closed at $23.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200-day moving average is $28.74.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $279,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

