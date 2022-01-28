VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Acquired by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,090 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 3.5% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.59% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF worth $34,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMH. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 261.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000.

NASDAQ:SMH traded down $5.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $251.42. 90,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,917,464. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $300.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.67. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $318.82.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.573 per share. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.50. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

