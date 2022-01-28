Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Bought by Main Management ETF Advisors LLC

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 757,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,440 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for about 5.7% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $55,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

VDE stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,590. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $92.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.91.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

