Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $152.74

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $152.74 and last traded at $152.74, with a volume of 1366 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.57.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.38 and its 200-day moving average is $184.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,956,000 after acquiring an additional 6,899 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,459,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,425 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

