Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,720 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $4,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $58.48 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $57.93 and a one year high of $65.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.16.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

