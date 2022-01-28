Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,716 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

VWO stock opened at $48.05 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $47.49 and a 12-month high of $56.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.78.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

